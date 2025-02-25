Anika Therapeutics, Inc. CEO Dr. Cheryl Blanchard to Present at Canaccord Genuity 2025 Musculoskeletal Conference

Anika Therapeutics will present at the Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference on March 10, 2025, in San Diego.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has announced that Dr. Cheryl Blanchard, President and CEO, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 2025 Musculoskeletal Conference in San Diego on March 10, 2025, at 2:30 PM PT. In addition to the presentation, Anika's management will engage in one-on-one investor meetings during the conference. The presentation will be available for live streaming and archived on the company's website for 30 days. Anika specializes in joint preservation and early intervention orthopedics, focusing on advancing care through minimally invasive solutions for conditions like osteoarthritis. The company is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts, and provides its services globally.

$ANIK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $ANIK stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Anika Therapeutics, Inc.



(NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced that Dr. Cheryl Blanchard, President and CEO of Anika, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 2025 Musculoskeletal Conference in San Diego on Monday, March 10, 2025 at 2:30pm PT / 5:30pm ET. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.





The presentation will be webcast live on the



Events and Webcasts page



under the Investors section of Anika Therapeutics’ website and will be archived for 30 days following the presentation. For more information about this event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Anika’s senior management, please contact Anika’s Investor Relations at



investorrelations@anika.com



.







About Anika









Anika Therapeutics, Inc.



(NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including Osteoarthritis Pain Management and Regenerative Solutions, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika’s global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit



www.anika.com





.







ANIKA, ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, CINGAL, HYALOFAST, INTEGRITY, MONOVISC, ORTHOVISC, TACTOSET, and the Anika logo are trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. or its subsidiaries or are licensed to Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for its use.







For Investor Inquiries:







Anika Therapeutics, Inc.





Matt Hall, 781-457-9554





Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations







investorrelations@anika.com





