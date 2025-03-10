ANIKA THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $ANIK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ANIKA THERAPEUTICS ($ANIK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $38,760,000 and earnings of -$0.02 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ANIK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ANIKA THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of ANIKA THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALTA FUNDAMENTAL ADVISERS LLC added 404,350 shares (+136.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,655,601
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 263,799 shares (-58.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,342,131
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 206,725 shares (-11.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,402,693
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 133,410 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,195,928
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 118,976 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,958,344
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 108,799 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,790,831
- TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. removed 102,682 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,690,145
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.