Anika Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 9, 2025

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 9, 2025, before market opening, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results and business highlights. Interested parties can join the call through specified toll-free and international numbers using a conference ID. A live audio webcast and presentation materials will also be available on Anika's website, along with an archived version post-call. Anika is focused on joint preservation and early intervention in orthopedics, utilizing its expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions to provide minimally invasive products for pain management and regenerative solutions. Its headquarters are located outside Boston, Massachusetts.

BEDFORD, Mass., April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Anika Therapeutics, Inc.





(NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, announced today that it will issue its first quarter 2025 financial results before the opening of the market on Friday, May 9, 2025, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its results and business highlights.





The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-717-1738 (toll-free domestic) or 1-646-307-1865 (international) and providing the conference ID number 63463. A live audio webcast and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the



Investor Relations



section of Anika's website,



www.anika.com



. The call will be archived and accessible on the same website shortly after its conclusion.







About Anika











Anika Therapeutics, Inc.





(NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including Osteoarthritis Pain Management and Regenerative Solutions, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika’s global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit





www.anika.com









.









ANIKA, ANIKA THERAPEUTICS and the Anika logo are trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. or its subsidiaries or are licensed to Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for its use.







For Investor Inquiries:







Anika Therapeutics, Inc.





Matt Hall, 781-457-9554





Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations







investorrelations@anika.com





