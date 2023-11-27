Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Price Target Increased by 5.13% to 27.88

The average one-year price target for Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) has been revised to 27.88 / share. This is an increase of 5.13% from the prior estimate of 26.52 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.22 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.39% from the latest reported closing price of 21.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anika Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANIK is 0.07%, a decrease of 18.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.91% to 14,496K shares. The put/call ratio of ANIK is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trigran Investments holds 2,217K shares representing 15.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807K shares, representing an increase of 18.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 62.13% over the last quarter.

Caligan Partners holds 1,081K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 720K shares, representing an increase of 33.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 12.09% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,040K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,066K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 14.49% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 618K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares, representing an increase of 20.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 589K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 633K shares, representing a decrease of 7.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 21.14% over the last quarter.

Anika Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Anika Therapeutics partners with clinicians to understand what they need most to treat their patients and develos minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. The company ise committed to leading in high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies. Anika is headquartered in Massachusetts with operations in the United States and Europe.

