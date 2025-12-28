ANI Stock Is Up 49% This Past Year, Revenue Is Surging, and One Fund Still Walked Away

Key Points

Oregon-based Stonepine Capital Management sold all 38,597 shares of its ANI Pharmaceuticals shares in the third quarter.

The shares were worth about $2.52 million.

The move marked a full exit from ANI, with the fund reporting no shares held as of September 30.

On November 13, Oregon-based Stonepine Capital Management reported in its latest SEC filing that it fully exited its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP), reflecting a $2.52 million net decrease.

What Happened

According to a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated November 13, Stonepine Capital Management sold its entire position of 38,597 shares in ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP). The value of the transaction, based on average quarterly prices, was $2.52 million.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:VSTM: $23.58 million (19.17% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ADMA: $10.83 million (8.81% of AUM)

NASDAQ:EOLS: $9.43 million (7.67% of AUM)

NASDAQ:ZVRA: $7.70 million (6.26% of AUM)

NASDAQ:NKTR: $4.84 million (3.93% of AUM)

As of Friday, shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals were priced at $82.41, up 49% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500, which is up about 15% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $1.85 billion Revenue (TTM) $826.89 million Net Income (TTM) $40.57 million Price (as of Friday) $82.41

Company Snapshot

ANI Pharmaceuticals develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals, with a focus on controlled substances, oncology products, hormones, steroids, injectables, and oral solid dose formulations.

The company generates revenue primarily through the sale of proprietary and generic pharmaceuticals, as well as contract development and manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies.

It serves retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors, mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations across the United States and Canada.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a specialty and generic drug manufacturer with a diversified product portfolio targeting niche therapeutic areas.

The company manufactures both proprietary products and performs contract development and manufacturing for other companies, serving a broad customer base including retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors, mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations.

Foolish Take

ANI stock is far from its early aughts peak, but the business is now operating like a scaled specialty pharma company with real earnings power, which changes how risk gets priced.



The latest quarter underscored that shift. Third-quarter revenue surged 54% year over year to $227.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA jumped nearly 70% to $59.6 million. Management raised full-year guidance again, now calling for up to $873 million in revenue and as much as $228 million in adjusted EBITDA, with rare disease therapies expected to drive roughly half of total sales in 2025. That kind of growth profile is notable in specialty pharma once a stock is already up nearly 50% in a year.



From a portfolio perspective, the exit looks less like a vote of no confidence and more like capital rotation. Stonepine’s remaining holdings skew toward earlier-stage biotech names where upside is less fully priced, while ANI has rerated into a more mature, execution-driven story. Ultimately, ANI’s fundamentals remain strong, but future returns will likely hinge on sustained rare disease growth and margin discipline rather than multiple expansion. At this level, patience matters more than momentum.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Reportable U.S. Equity Assets: U.S. stock holdings that an investment manager must disclose in regulatory filings.

Full Liquidation: Selling an entire investment position, resulting in zero holdings of that asset.

Quarter: A three-month period used by companies for financial reporting and performance measurement.

Outperformed: Delivered a higher return compared to a specific benchmark or index over a set period.

Controlled Substances: Prescription drugs regulated by law due to potential for abuse or addiction.

Injectables: Medications administered by injection rather than taken orally.

Oral Solid Dose Formulations: Medications manufactured as solid forms, such as tablets or capsules, taken by mouth.

Contract Development and Manufacturing: Providing drug development and production services for other pharmaceutical companies.

Group Purchasing Organizations: Entities that help healthcare providers obtain better pricing by pooling purchasing power.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



