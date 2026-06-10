ANI Pharmaceuticals Targets Acute Gout With Cortrophin Push

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP is leaning harder into its Rare Disease franchise as growth increasingly concentrates around Purified Cortrophin Gel. The next step is a sharper commercial push into acute gouty arthritis flares, which management is treating as a meaningful new demand pocket.

At the same time, the company is working to restore momentum in its retina franchise after a 2025 setback tied to market access. The setup creates a near-term spend cycle, but also clearer checkpoints investors can follow through 2026.

ANIP’s New Demand Pocket: Acute Gouty Arthritis Flares

The commercial expansion into acute gouty arthritis flares is being positioned as an emerging growth initiative for Cortrophin. The rationale is straightforward. Management sees a large, relatively untapped patient population and believes the current penetration level leaves room for sustained growth.

“Targeted execution” here is less about broad-based promotion and more about building a repeatable specialty playbook. The strategy emphasizes focused coverage and tighter field activity around the acute flare opportunity, with execution designed to translate interest into consistent starts rather than one-off wins.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Sales Force Buildout and Near-Term Spend

To support the acute gout initiative, ANI is deploying a dedicated sales force of about 90 people. That planned buildout matters for investors because it creates a visible near-term investment cycle in operating expenses.

The early signs of that spending already showed up in first-quarter 2026 trends. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses rose 12% year over year to $71.4 million, driven in part by initial marketing and recruitment spending tied to the acute gout commercial buildout. Investors should frame the cost increase as the front end of a growth effort, with expense momentum tracking headcount ramp, training, and field execution as the organization scales into the targeted acute gout channel.

ANIP’s Prefilled Syringe: A Practical Adoption Lever

ANI also has a practical adoption lever in the form of a prefilled syringe formulation for Cortrophin. The key point is usability. Management highlights improved ease of use as a factor that can reduce friction around starts and support wider uptake in the field.

Importantly, the uptake commentary is already tangible. The prefilled syringe has gained rapid traction and is cited as accounting for a majority of new patient starts. That framing keeps the focus on adoption mechanics, where a simpler format can reinforce the impact of a larger commercial footprint.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Competitive Reality in ACTH Therapies

Competition is not theoretical in ACTH therapies. The primary competitor named is Acthar Gel, marketed by Keenova Therapeutics, and the market dynamic described is notable because both products are seeing momentum in sales growth.

For ANIP shareholders, that sets up a watch list centered on positioning and access dynamics. If both brands are expanding, the slope of growth can hinge on how consistently ANI converts targeted demand pockets, how effectively it supports access, and how competition influences share capture over time. Separately, competition across ophthalmology is also relevant to the broader story, where AbbVie ABBV and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN are cited as key rivals through products used in overlapping markets.

ANIP’s Second Growth Vector From the Retina Franchise

ANI’s retina franchise is framed as a second growth vector, with Iluvien and Yutiq helping diversify revenue and reduce reliance on Cortrophin. In 2025, the combined Iluvien/Yutiq contribution was $74.9 million, though performance was pressured by market access challenges, including funding constraints affecting patient assistance programs for Medicare beneficiaries.

Management characterized 2025 as a “reset year,” and the response included consolidating Iluvien and Yutiq into a unified Iluvien brand promoted across diabetic macular edema and chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The intention is to streamline promotion and support recovery as access conditions normalize.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 Milestones to Watch

The 2026 setup includes several measurable markers. For Iluvien, sales are expected to recover with guidance of $78-$83 million, implying 4%-11% year-over-year growth. On the Generics side, management remains on track for a steady cadence of 10-15 new launches in 2026, reinforcing the segment’s role as a cash-flow foundation even if it is no longer the primary growth driver.

Investors also have discrete milestone checkpoints tied to the Harmony Biosciences HRMY licensing agreement. ANI received a $15 million upfront license fee and expects an additional $10 million in development milestones to be achieved in the second and third quarters of 2026. Taken together, Iluvien’s guided recovery range, the generics launch cadence, and the Harmony milestone timing give ANIP holders a practical scorecard for tracking execution as the Cortrophin acute gout push scales through 2026.

ANIP’s Zacks Rank

ANI Pharmaceuticals currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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