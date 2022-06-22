ANI Pharmaceuticals Says FDA Oks ANDA For Clorazepate Dipotassium Tablets

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) announced Wednesday that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Clorazepate Dipotassium Tablets.

ANI's Clorazepate Dipotassium Tablets are the generic version of the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) Tranxene.

The current annual U.S. market for Clorazepate Dipotassium Tablets is approximately $25.8 million, according to IQVIA/IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider.

