ANI Pharmaceuticals Reports Record Quarterly Revenues of $190.6 Million, Achieving 44.8% Year-over-Year Growth

ANI Pharmaceuticals reported record Q4 revenues of $190.6 million, a 44.8% increase year-over-year, driven by Rare Disease product sales.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported record quarterly net revenues of $190.6 million for Q4 2024, reflecting a 44.8% year-over-year increase. Key contributors to this growth include $59.4 million in net revenue from Purified Cortrophin® Gel, a 42.3% rise, and $27.6 million from ILUVIEN® and YUTIQ®, following ANI's acquisition of Alimera Sciences. The company's adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA reached a record $50 million, an increase of 65.7% compared to the previous year. Despite a diluted GAAP loss per share of $(0.55), adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.63. ANI raised its 2025 financial guidance, projecting net revenues between $756 million and $776 million and adjusted EBITDA of $190 million to $200 million, with Rare Disease net revenues anticipated to constitute nearly half of total revenues. The report highlights a successful growth trajectory for Cortrophin Gel and ongoing expansion in ophthalmology and rare disease markets.

Potential Positives

Generated record quarterly net revenues of $190.6 million, representing year-over-year growth of 44.8%.

Delivered record quarterly adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA of $50.0 million, an increase of 65.7% year-over-year.

Increased 2025 guidance with expected net revenues of $756.0 million to $776.0 million and adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA of $190.0 million to $200.0 million.

Rare Disease total net revenues increased 108.5% to $87.0 million, highlighting strong growth in the Purified Cortrophin® Gel and the recently acquired ILUVIEN® and YUTIQ® products.

Potential Negatives

Despite significant revenue growth, the company reported a diluted GAAP loss per share of $(0.55), indicating that it is not yet profitable on a GAAP basis.

Research and development expenses increased by 68.7% year-over-year, which may raise concerns about the sustainability of profitability if costs continue to rise without corresponding revenue growth.

The company's gross margin decreased from 59.4% to 57.9%, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability amidst product portfolio changes and increased costs.

FAQ

What were the total net revenues for ANI Pharmaceuticals in Q4 2024?

Total net revenues for ANI Pharmaceuticals in Q4 2024 were $190.6 million, representing a 44.8% increase year-over-year.

How much did Cortrophin Gel generate in net revenues?

Cortrophin Gel generated record quarterly net revenues of $59.4 million, marking a 42.3% increase year-over-year.

What is the adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA for Q4 2024?

The adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA for Q4 2024 was $50.0 million, an increase of 65.7% compared to Q4 2023.

What is ANI Pharmaceuticals' guidance for 2025?

ANI Pharmaceuticals raised its 2025 guidance, expecting net revenues of $756 million to $776 million.

What was the net loss per share for Q4 2024?

The diluted GAAP loss per share for Q4 2024 was $(0.55), compared to a net income of $0.04 per share in Q4 2023.

$ANIP Insider Trading Activity

$ANIP insiders have traded $ANIP stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIKHIL LALWANI (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,481 shares for an estimated $1,941,442 .

. STEPHEN P. CAREY (SVP & CFO) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $418,425

CHRISTOPHER MUTZ (HEAD OF RARE DISEASE) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $375,050

KRISTA DAVIS (SVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $120,200 .

. MEREDITH COOK (SR. VP, GENERAL COUNSEL & SEC.) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,800 shares for an estimated $103,286.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ANIP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $ANIP stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BAUDETTE, Minn., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) (ANI or the Company) today announced financial results and business highlights for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





Nikhil Lalwani, President and CEO of ANI stated, “We’re thrilled to report another year of strong execution for ANI, capped by our record fourth quarter results, with total net revenues, adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA, and adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS all finishing above our previously announced guidance for the full year. Cortrophin Gel generated nearly $200 million in sales during 2024, in just the third year since launch, and our Generics business delivered its third straight year of double-digit growth. In addition, we expanded our Rare Disease business with the addition of the durable ophthalmology franchise of ILUVIEN and YUTIQ, through the acquisition of Alimera Sciences in September.”





“With our business off to a strong start in 2025, particularly Cortrophin Gel, Generics, and Brands, we are raising our 2025 guidance for total net revenues and adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA. On the heels of what was a transformative year for our company, I’d like to thank the ANI team as well as our customers, suppliers, partners, and investors for helping us deliver on our purpose of ‘Serving Patients, Improving Lives,’” concluded Mr. Lalwani.







Change in Segment Reporting







Following the acquisition of Alimera and in accordance with FASB ASC 280,



Segment Reporting



, the Company has reorganized the segment information that is regularly provided to the chief operating decision maker. Starting in the fourth quarter, the Company is now organized into two reportable segments as follows:









Rare Disease and Brands:



Consists of Rare Disease products Cortrophin Gel, ILUVIEN, and YUTIQ, and a portfolio of approximately 16 branded products that were previously included in Established Brands.











Generics and Other:



Consists of generic pharmaceutical products including those sold through traditional wholesale and retail sales channels, sales of contract manufactured products, royalties on contract manufactured products, and revenue from product development services.









Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:









Rare Disease and Brands







Revenues for ANI’s lead Rare Disease asset Cortrophin Gel totaled $59.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 42.3% over the same period in 2023, driven by increased volume from both overall ACTH market growth and share growth. During the quarter, the Company saw increasing demand with the highest number of quarterly new patient starts and new cases initiated since launch, and growth across all targeted specialties – ophthalmology, neurology, rheumatology nephrology and pulmonology. Momentum has continued in the first quarter of 2025 with the number of new cases initiated reaching a new high in February.





Cortrophin Gel remains on a strong multi-year growth trajectory with the overall ACTH category returning to growth in 2024 and the number of patients on ACTH therapy today still substantially lower than it was several years ago. Notably, approximately 40% of Cortrophin Gel prescribers were naïve to the ACTH category prior to prescribing Cortrophin Gel, and approximately 15% of Cortrophin Gel use is for acute gouty arthritis flares for which Cortrophin Gel is the only approved ACTH therapy.





Revenues for ILUVIEN and YUTIQ were $27.6 million for the fourth quarter, which was the first full quarter of ownership following the acquisition of Alimera Sciences. The Company believes there is significant room for growth for both ILUVIEN and YUTIQ given the novel, long-acting nature of the products and size of the addressable markets, and is executing on commercial, clinical, and operational initiatives to capture these growth opportunities.





ANI has made substantial progress toward increasing supply security for the ILUVIEN and YUTIQ franchise. The Company has submitted a prior approval supplement (PAS) to the FDA seeking to add YUTIQ’s indication of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS) to the ILUVIEN label. The Company expects FDA approval of the PAS in the second quarter of 2025 and plans to market ILUVIEN for chronic NIU-PS in addition to its current indication of diabetic macular edema (DME) in the U.S. For reference, ILUVIEN is already approved and marketed for DME and NIU-PS outside the U.S., including in 17 European countries and the Middle East. In order to support the transition to ILUVIEN, in July 2024, ANI extended its partnership with Siegfried, its long-term supplier for ILUVIEN, through 2029, and contracted with Siegfried to upgrade equipment on the existing manufacturing line and significantly expand capacity through the addition of a second manufacturing line. In conjunction with these initiatives, ANI and EyePoint have agreed to non-renewal of the current supply agreement for supply of YUTIQ by EyePoint to ANI effective May 31, 2025.





Revenues for Brands increased 58.9% to $19.8 million, driven by increased demand for certain products, as has occurred periodically over the past two years. While this additional demand has persisted into the first quarter of 2025, the Company anticipates a normalized performance thereafter for the purpose of full year 2025 guidance.







Generics and Other







ANI’s Generics revenues increased 9.4% to $78.6 million during the quarter, driven by strong R&D capabilities and operational excellence leveraging its U.S.-based manufacturing footprint. The Company launched five new products during the quarter and 17 for the full year. ANI’s strong R&D and commercial productivity continued into the first quarter of 2025 with the launch of Prucalopride Tablets with 180 days of exclusivity.





















Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results



























































Three Months Ended





December 31,





















(in thousands)









2024









2023









Change









% Change













Rare Disease and Brands



























Cortrophin Gel





$





59,400





$





41,749





$





17,651









42.3





%









ILUVIEN and YUTIQ









27,643









-









27,643









100.0





%











Rare Disease total net revenues







$





87,043





$





41,749





$





45,294









108.5





%









Brands









19,842









12,488









7,354









58.9





%











Rare Disease and Brands total net revenues







$





106,885





$





54,237





$





52,648









97.1





%











Generics and Other



























Generic pharmaceutical products





$





78,600





$





71,826





$





6,774









9.4





%









Royalties and other pharmaceutical services









5,089









5,591









(502





)





(9.0





)%











Generics and Other total net revenues







$





83,689





$





77,417





$





6,272









8.1





%











Total net revenues







$





190,574





$





131,654





$





58,920









44.8





%

































All comparisons are made versus the same period in 2023 unless otherwise stated.





Total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $190.6 million, an increase of 44.8% over the prior year period. On an organic basis, excluding the acquisition of Alimera, total net revenues grew 23.8% year-over-year.





Net revenues for Rare Disease, which includes Cortrophin Gel, ILUVIEN and YUTIQ, increased 108.5% to $87.0 million. Cortrophin Gel net revenues increased 42.3% to $59.4 million driven by increased volume. ILUVIEN and YUTIQ generated net revenues of $27.6 million in the first full quarter following the acquisition of Alimera.





Net revenues for Brands increased 58.9% to $19.8 million driven by increased demand.





Net revenues for Generic pharmaceutical products increased 9.4% to $78.6 million driven by increased volumes in the base business and contribution from new products launches.





On a GAAP basis, gross margin decreased from 59.4% to 57.9%, primarily due to significant growth of royalty bearing products, including Cortrophin Gel, and amortization of the inventory fair value step up recognized in conjunction with the acquisition of Alimera. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin increased from 59.6% to 63.5%, primarily driven by favorable product mix due to higher revenues from Cortrophin Gel and Brands and a full quarter of ILUVIEN and YUTIQ sales.





On a GAAP basis, research and development expenses increased 68.7% to $16.6 million due to expenses related to the NEW DAY and SYNCHRONICITY clinical trials, development of a Cortrophin Gel pre-filled syringe, and ongoing investment in generic R&D programs. On a non-GAAP basis, research and development expenses increased 68.1% to $16.2 million.





On a GAAP basis, selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 56.8% to $69.7 million, resulting from a full quarter of expense associated with the ANI and Alimera combined ophthalmology sales force, continued investment in Rare Disease sales and marketing activities, increased employment-related costs, including incentive-based compensation tied to record 2024 financial performance, and an overall increase in activities required to support the growth of our business. On a non-GAAP basis, selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 41.8% to $54.8 million.





On a GAAP basis, the Company reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $10.7 million, or $0.55 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.04 per share, in the prior year period. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported diluted earnings per share of $1.63 for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $1.00 in the prior year period.





Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $50.0 million, an increase of 65.7% from the fourth quarter of 2023.





For reconciliations of adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA and adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, please see Table 3 and Table 4 below, respectively.







Liquidity







As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $144.9 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, $221.7 million in net accounts receivable and $639.2 million in principal value of outstanding debt (inclusive of our senior convertible notes). The Company generated year-to-date cash flow from operations of $64.0 million.





















Revised Full Year 2025 Guidance:



































































Full Year 2025





Guidance









Previous Full Year 2025





Guidance









2024 Actual









Growth















Net Revenue (Total Company)





$756 million - $776 million





$739 million - $759 million





$614 million





23% - 26%













Cortrophin Gel Net Revenue





$265 million - $274 million





n/p





$198 million





34% - 38%













ILUVIEN and YUTIQ Net Revenue





$97 million - $103 million





n/p





$32 million





n/m













Adjusted Non-GAAP EBITDA





$190 million - $200 million





$182 million - $192 million





$156 million





22% - 28%













Adjusted Non-GAAP Diluted EPS





$6.12 - $6.49





n/p





$5.20





18% - 25%











































n/p - not provided in January 13, 2025 preliminary guidance.









n/m - not meaningful percentage due to comparison of only a partial year of ILUVIEN and YUTIQ Net Revenue in 2024.







ANI expects total company adjusted non-GAAP gross margin between 63% and 64%. The Company will continue to tax effect non-GAAP adjustments for computation of adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share as a tax rate of 26%, unless the item being adjusted is not tax deductible in whole or in part.





The Company anticipates approximately 20.1 million and 20.4 million shares outstanding for the purpose of calculating adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS and expects its annual U.S. GAAP effective tax rate to be approximately 25%.







Upcoming Events







ANI plans to participate in the following investor events:





Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference





March 4, 2025





Orlando, FL





Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference





March 11, 2025





Miami Beach, FL







Conference Call







The Company’s management will host a conference call today to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results.

















Date





Time





Toll free (U.S.)





Conference ID





Friday, February 28, 2025





8:00 a.m. ET





800-579-2543





4860276

















This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of ANI’s website at www.anipharmaceuticals.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.





A replay of the conference call will also be available within two hours of the call’s completion and will remain accessible for two weeks by dialing 800-756-0554 and entering access code 4860276.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures











Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA









ANI’s management considers adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA to be an important financial indicator of ANI’s operating performance, providing investors and analysts with a useful measure of operating results unaffected by non-cash stock-based compensation and differences in capital structures, tax structures, capital investment cycles, ages of related assets, and compensation structures among otherwise comparable companies. Management uses adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA when analyzing Company performance.





Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income, excluding tax provision or benefit, interest expense, net, other expense, net, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, M&A transaction and integration expenses, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, unrealized gain on our investment in equity securities, gain on sale of the former Oakville, Ontario manufacturing site, litigation expenses related to certain matters, amortization of certain purchase price adjustments, severance expense, and certain other items that vary in frequency and impact on ANI’s results of operations. Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA should be considered in addition to, but not in lieu of, net income or loss reported under GAAP. A reconciliation of adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below.





ANI is not providing a reconciliation for the forward-looking full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance because it does not currently have sufficient information to accurately estimate all of the variables and individual adjustments for such reconciliation, including “with” and “without” tax provision information. As such, ANI’s management cannot estimate on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort the impact these variables and individual adjustments will have on its reported results.









Adjusted non-GAAP Net Income









ANI’s management considers adjusted non-GAAP net income to be an important financial indicator of ANI’s operating performance, providing investors and analysts with a useful measure of operating results unaffected by the non-cash stock-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, depreciation and amortization, M&A transaction and integration expenses, contingent consideration fair value adjustment, unrealized gain on our investment in equity securities, gain on sale of the former Oakville, Ontario manufacturing site, litigation expenses related to certain matters, loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of certain purchase price adjustments, severance expense, and certain other items that vary in frequency and impact on ANI’s results of operations. Management uses adjusted non-GAAP net income when analyzing Company performance.





Adjusted non-GAAP net income is defined as net (loss) income, plus the non-cash stock-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, depreciation and amortization, M&A transaction and integration expenses, contingent consideration fair value adjustment, unrealized gain on our investment in equity securities, gain on sale of the former Oakville, Ontario manufacturing site, litigation expenses related to certain matters, loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of certain purchase price adjustments, severance expense, and certain other items that vary in frequency and impact on ANI’s results of operations, less the tax impact of these adjustments calculated using an estimated statutory tax rate. Management will continually analyze this metric and may include additional adjustments in the calculation in order to provide further understanding of ANI’s results. Adjusted non-GAAP net income should be considered in addition to, but not in lieu of, net income reported under GAAP. A reconciliation of adjusted non-GAAP net income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below.









Adjusted non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share





















ANI’s management considers adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to be an important financial indicator of ANI’s operating performance, providing investors and analysts with a useful measure of operating results unaffected by the non-cash stock-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, depreciation and amortization, M&A transaction and integration expenses, contingent consideration fair value adjustment, unrealized gain on our investment in equity securities, gain on sale of the former Oakville, Ontario manufacturing site, litigation expenses related to certain matters, loss on extinguishment of debt, amortization of certain purchase price adjustments, severance expense, and certain other items that vary in frequency and impact on ANI’s results of operations. Management uses adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share when analyzing Company performance.









Adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted non-GAAP net income, as defined above, divided by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the period. Management will continually analyze this metric and may include additional adjustments in the calculation in order to provide further understanding of ANI’s results. Adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share should be considered in addition to, but not in lieu of, diluted earnings (loss) per share reported under GAAP. A reconciliation of adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below.





ANI is not providing a reconciliation for the forward-looking full year 2025 adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance because it does not currently have sufficient information to accurately estimate all of the variables and individual adjustments for such reconciliation, including “with” and “without” tax provision information. As such, ANI’s management cannot estimate on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort the impact these variables and individual adjustments will have on its reported results.









Other non-GAAP metrics









ANI’s management considers non-GAAP research and development expenses and non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses to be financial indicators of ANI’s operating performance, providing investors and analysts with useful measures of operating results unaffected by non-cash stock-based compensation expense, M&A transaction and integration expenses, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, unrealized gain on our investment in equity securities, gain on sale of the former Oakville, Ontario manufacturing site, litigation expenses related to certain matters, amortization of certain purchase price adjustments, severance expense, and certain other items that vary in frequency and impact on ANI’s results of operations.









Management uses adjusted non-GAAP research and development expenses and non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses when analyzing Company performance.





Non-GAAP research and development expenses is defined as research and development expenses, excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense, M&A transaction and integration expenses, and certain other items that vary in frequency and impact on ANI’s results of operations.





Non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses is defined as selling, general, and administrative expenses, excluding impact of Canada operations, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, M&A transaction and integration expenses, litigation expenses related to certain matters, severance expense, and certain other items that vary in frequency and impact on ANI’s results of operations.





Each of adjusted non-GAAP research and development expenses and non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses should be considered in addition to, but not in lieu of, research and development expenses, and selling, general, and administrative expenses reported under GAAP, respectively.





A reconciliation of each of non-GAAP research and development expenses and non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below.





ANI’s management also considers non-GAAP gross margin to be a financial indicator of ANI’s operating performance, providing investors and analysts with a useful measure of operating results unaffected by unaffected by non-cash stock-based compensation expense, M&A transaction and integration expenses, contingent consideration fair value adjustments, unrealized gain on our investment in equity securities, gain on sale of the former Oakville, Ontario manufacturing site, litigation expenses related to certain matters, amortization of certain purchase price adjustments, severance expense, and certain other items that vary in frequency and impact on ANI’s results of operations. Management uses non-GAAP gross margin when analyzing Company performance.





Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as adjusted non-GAAP net revenues less non-GAAP cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) divided by non-GAAP net revenues. Non-GAAP gross margin should be considered in addition to, but not in lieu of, gross margin reported under GAAP.







About ANI







ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit www.anipharmaceuticals.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







To the extent any statements made in this release deal with information that is not historical, these are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to the commercialization and potential sales of the product and any additional product launches from the Company’s generic pipeline, 2025 guidance, other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as “anticipates,” “will,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “future,” “believes,” “intends,” “continue,” other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates.





Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company’s actual results to be materially different than those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to: the ability of our approved products, including Cortrophin Gel, ILUVIEN and YUTIQ, to achieve commercialization at levels of market acceptance that will continue to allow us to achieve profitability; our ability to complete or achieve any, or all of the intended benefits of acquisitions and investments, including the acquisition of Alimera, in a timely manner or at all; the limitation of our cash flow as a result of the indebtedness and liabilities incurred from the recent acquisition of Alimera; the risks that our acquisitions and investments, including the recent acquisition of Alimera, could disrupt our business and harm our financial position and operating results; delays and disruptions in production of our approved products, increased costs and potential loss of revenues if we need to change suppliers due to the limited number of suppliers for our raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients, expedients, and other materials; delays and disruptions in production of our approved products as a result of our reliance on single source third party contract manufacturing supply for certain of our key products, including Cortrophin Gel, ILUVIEN and YUTIQ; delays or failure in obtaining and maintaining approvals by the FDA of the products we sell; changes in policy or actions that may be taken by the FDA, United States Drug Enforcement Administration and other regulatory agencies, and the focus of the current U.S. presidential administration, including among other things, drug recalls, regulatory approvals, facility inspections and potential enforcement actions; risks that we may face with respect to importing raw materials and delays in delivery of raw materials and other ingredients and supplies necessary for the manufacture of our products from both domestic and overseas sources due to supply chain disruptions or for any other reason; the ability of our manufacturing partners to meet our product demands and timelines; the impact of changes or fluctuations in exchange rates; our ability to develop, license or acquire, and commercialize new products; our obligations in agreements under which we license, develop or commercialize rights to products or technology from third parties and our ability to maintain such licenses; the level of competition we face and the legal, regulatory and/or legislative strategies employed by our competitors to prevent or delay competition from generic alternatives to branded products; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of legislative or regulatory reform on the pricing for pharmaceutical products; the impact of any litigation to which we are, or may become, a party; our ability, and that of our suppliers, development partners, and manufacturing partners, to comply with laws, regulations and standards that govern or affect the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; our ability to maintain the services of our key executives and other personnel; and general business and economic conditions, such as inflationary pressures, geopolitical conditions including but not limited to the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East, conflicts related to the attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea, and the effects and duration of outbreaks of public health emergencies, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in ANI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company’s actual results are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Contact Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.







212-452-2793









lwilson@insitecony.com











SOURCE: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.









FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

























ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Subsidiaries

















Table 1: US GAAP Statements of Operations

















(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)





















































Three Months Ended





December 31,













Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

























2024

















2023





















2024

















2023



















Net Revenues





$





190,574









$





131,654













$





614,376









$





486,816

















































Operating Expenses

































Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization)









80,280













53,420

















250,210













181,513

















Research and development









16,646













9,867

















44,581













34,286

















Selling, general, and administrative









69,719













44,462

















249,636













161,697

















Depreciation and amortization









22,600













15,194

















67,731













59,791

















Contingent consideration fair value adjustment









(1,893





)









1,985

















(619





)









1,426

















Gain on sale of building









-













-

















(5,347





)









-

















Restructuring activities









-













-

















-













1,132

















Intangible asset impairment charge









7,600













-

















7,600













-

















































Total Operating Expenses, net









194,952













124,928

















613,792













439,845

















































Operating (Loss) Income









(4,378





)









6,726

















584













46,971

















































Other Expense, net

































Unrealized (loss) gain on investment in equity securities









(1,991





)









-

















6,307













-

















Interest expense, net









(6,015





)









(5,746





)













(17,602





)









(26,940





)













Other expense, net









(1,378





)









(33





)













(4,033





)









(159





)













Loss on extinguishment of debt









-













-

















(7,468





)









-

















































Income (Loss) Before (Benefit) Expense for Income Taxes









(13,762





)









947

















(22,212





)









19,872

















































Income tax (benefit) expense









(3,486





)









(208





)













(3,690





)









1,093

















































Net (Loss) Income





$





(10,276





)





$





1,155













$





(18,522





)





$





18,779

















































Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock









(406





)









(406





)













(1,625





)









(1,625





)













































Net (Loss) Income Available to Common Shareholders





$





(10,682





)





$





749













$





(20,147





)





$





17,154



















































Basic and Diluted (Loss) Income Per Share:



































Basic (Loss) Income Per Share





$





(0.55





)





$





0.04













$





(1.04





)





$





0.86

















Diluted (Loss) Income Per Share





$





(0.55





)





$





0.04













$





(1.04





)





$





0.85

















































Basic Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









19,445













19,003

















19,318













18,001

















Diluted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









19,445













19,219

















19,318













18,194



































































ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Subsidiaries

















Table 2: US GAAP Balance Sheets

















(unaudited, in thousands)













































December 31, 2024





















December 31, 2023



















Current Assets

























Cash and cash equivalents





$





144,861













$





221,121

















Restricted cash









33

















-

















Accounts receivable, net









221,726

















162,079

















Inventories









136,782

















111,196

















Assets held for sale









-

















8,020

















Prepaid expenses and other current assets









17,975

















17,400

















Investment in equity securities









6,307

















-

















Total Current Assets









527,684

















519,816

















Non-current Assets

























Property and equipment, net









56,863

















44,593

















Deferred tax assets, net of deferred tax liabilities and valuation allowance









85,106

















90,711

















Intangible assets, net









541,834

















209,009

















Goodwill









59,990

















28,221

















Derivatives and other non-current assets









12,220

















12,072

















Total Assets





$





1,283,697













$





904,422









































Current Liabilities

























Current debt, net of deferred financing costs









9,172

















850

















Accounts payable









45,656

















36,683

















Accrued royalties









22,626

















16,276

















Accrued compensation and related expenses









37,725

















23,786

















Accrued government rebates









18,714

















12,168

















Income taxes payable









6,749

















8,164

















Returned goods reserve









39,274

















29,678

















Current contingent consideration









29

















12,266

















Accrued expenses and other









13,735

















5,606

















Total Current Liabilities









193,680

















145,477









































Non-current Liabilities

























Non-current debt, net of deferred financing costs and current component









309,108

















284,819

















Non-current convertible notes, net of deferred financing costs









305,812

















-

















Non-current contingent consideration, net of current









19,825

















11,718

















Accrued licensor payments due









20,961

















-

















Other non-current liabilities









5,781

















4,809

















Total Liabilities





$





855,167













$





446,823









































Mezzanine Equity

























Convertible Preferred Stock, Series A









24,850

















24,850









































Stockholders’ Equity

























Common Stock









2

















2

















Class C Special Stock









-

















-

















Preferred Stock









-

















-

















Treasury stock









(21,040





)













(10,081





)













Additional paid-in capital









519,653

















514,103

















Accumulated deficit









(100,279





)













(80,132





)













Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax









5,344

















8,857

















Total Stockholders’ Equity









403,680

















432,749









































Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity, and Stockholders’ Equity





$





1,283,697













$





904,422























































ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Table 3: Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA Calculation and US GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation













(unaudited, in thousands)

































































































Reconciliation of certain adjusted non-GAAP accounts:





































Net Revenues









Cost of sales





(excluding depreciation





and amortization)









Selling, general, and





administrative









Research





and development

















Three Months





Ended





December 31,





















Three Months





Ended





December 31,









Three Months





Ended





December 31,









Three Months





Ended





December 31,









Three Months





Ended





December 31,

















2024









2023





















2024









2023









2024









2023









2024









2023









2024









2023











Net (Loss) Income





$





(10,276





)





$





1,155













As reported:









$





190,574





$





131,654









$





80,280









$





53,420









$





69,719









$





44,462









$





16,646









$





9,867









































































Add/(Subtract):





























































Interest expense, net









6,015













5,746

























































Other expense, net









1,378













33

























































(Benefit) provision for income taxes









(3,486





)









(208





)





















































Depreciation and amortization









22,600













15,194

























































Contingent consideration fair value adjustment









(1,893





)









1,985

























































Unrealized loss on investment in equity securities









1,991













—

























































Intangible asset impairment charge









7,600













—

























































Impact of Canada operations (1)









—













283













Impact of Canada operations (1)













—









—













—













(51





)









—













(232





)









—













—













Stock-based compensation









7,061













5,621













Stock-based compensation













—









—













(367





)









(185





)









(6,233





)









(5,196





)









(461





)









(240





)









M&A transaction and integration expenses









5,965













391













M&A transaction and integration expenses













—









—













—













—













(5,965





)









(391





)









—













—













Litigation expenses









1,657













—













Litigation expenses













—









—













—













—













(1,657





)









—













—













—













Inventory step-up amortization









10,375













—













Inventory step-up amortization













—









—













(10,375





)









—













—













—













—













—













Severance









1,057













—













Severance













—









—













—













—













(1,057





)









—













—













—













Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA





$





50,044









$





30,200













As adjusted:









$





190,574





$





131,654









$





69,538









$





53,184









$





54,807









$





38,643









$





16,185









$





9,627









































































(1) Impact of Canada operations includes CDMO revenues, cost of sales relating to CDMO revenues, all selling, general, and administrative expenses, and all research and development expenses recorded in Canada in the period presented, exclusive of restructuring activities, stock-based compensation, and depreciation and amortization, which are included within their respective line items above. The adjustment of Canada operations represents revenues, cost of sales and expense that will not recur after the completion of the closure of our Canada operations (complete as of March 31, 2023) and the sale of the facility (complete as of March 31, 2024). The adjustment of Canada operations does not adjust for revenues, cost of sales, and expense that will recur at our other manufacturing facilities after the transfer of certain manufacturing activities is complete.



























































































































































Reconciliation of certain adjusted non-GAAP accounts:





































Net Revenues









Cost of sales





(excluding depreciation





and amortization)









Selling, general, and





administrative









Research and





development

















Twelve Months





Ended





December 31,





















Twelve Months





Ended





December 31,









Twelve Months





Ended





December 31,









Twelve Months





Ended





December 31,









Twelve Months





Ended





December 31,

















2024









2023





















2024









2023









2024









2023









2024









2023









2024









2023











Net (Loss) Income





$





(18,522





)





$





18,779













As reported:









$





614,376





$





486,816









$





250,210









$





181,513









$





249,636









$





161,697









$





44,581









$





34,286









































































Add/(Subtract):





























































Interest expense, net









17,602













26,940

























































Other expense, net









4,033













159

























































Loss on extinguishment of debt









7,468













—

























































(Benefit) provision for income taxes









(3,690





)









1,093

























































Depreciation and amortization









67,731













59,791

























































Contingent consideration fair value adjustment









(619





)









1,426

























































Unrealized gain on investment in equity securities









(6,307





)









—

























































Intangible asset impairment charge









7,600













—

























































Gain on sale of building









(5,347





)









—

























































Restructuring activities









—













1,132

























































Impact of Canada operations(1)









—













2,697













Impact of Canada operations(1)













—









(565





)









—













(1,884





)









—













(1,304





)









—













(73





)









Stock-based compensation









29,344













20,652













Stock-based compensation













—









—













(1,277





)









(706





)









(26,533





)









(19,036





)









(1,534





)









(910





)









M&A transaction and integration expenses









20,163













1,148













M&A transaction and integration expenses













—









—













—













—













(20,163





)









(1,148





)









—













—













Litigation expenses









6,395













—













Litigation expenses













—









—













—













—













(6,395





)









—













—













—













Inventory step-up amortization









13,599













—













Inventory step-up amortization













—









—













(13,599





)









—













—













—













—













—













Severance









6,365













—













Severance













—









—













—













—













(6,365





)









—













—













—













Equity Payout









10,190













—













Equity Payout













—









—













—













—













(9,171





)









—













(1,019





)









—













Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA





$





156,005









$





133,817













As adjusted:









$





614,376





$





486,251









$





235,334









$





178,923









$





181,009









$





140,209









$





42,028









$





33,303









































































(1) Impact of Canada operations includes CDMO revenues, cost of sales relating to CDMO revenues, all selling, general, and administrative expenses, and all research and development expenses recorded in Canada in the period presented, exclusive of restructuring activities, stock-based compensation, and depreciation and amortization, which are included within their respective line items above. The adjustment of Canada operations represents revenues, cost of sales and expense that will not recur after the completion of the closure of our Canada operations (complete as of March 31, 2023) and the sale of the facility (complete as of March 31, 2024). The adjustment of Canada operations does not adjust for revenues, cost of sales, and expense that will recur at our other manufacturing facilities after the transfer of certain manufacturing activities is complete.























































































ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Subsidiaries

















Table 4: Adjusted non-GAAP Net Income and Adjusted non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share Reconciliation

















(unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

















































Three Months Ended December 31,









Twelve Months Ended December 31,





















2024









2023









2024









2023











































Net (Loss) Income Available to Common Shareholders





$





(10,682





)





$





749









$





(20,147





)





$





17,154













































Add/(Subtract):





























Non-cash interest expense









232













804













149













3,335

















Depreciation and amortization









22,600













15,194













67,731













59,791

















Contingent consideration fair value adjustment









(1,893





)









1,985













(619





)









1,426

















Restructuring activities









—













—













—













1,132

















Gain on sale of building









—













—













(5,347





)









—

















Unrealized loss (gain) on investment in equity securities









1,991













—













(6,307





)









—

















Intangible asset impairment charge









7,600













—













7,600













—

















Impact of Canada operations (1)









—













283













—













2,697

















Stock-based compensation









7,061













5,621













29,344













20,652

















M&A transaction and integration expenses









5,965













391













20,163













1,148

















Litigation expenses









1,657













—













6,395













—

















Inventory step-up amortization









10,375













—













13,599













—

















Severance









1,057













—













6,365













—

















Equity payout









—













—













10,190













—

















Loss on extinguishment of debt









—













—













7,468













—

















Other expense









1,335













—













3,869













—

















Less:





























Estimated tax impact of adjustments









(15,021





)









(5,827





)









(38,154





)









(21,643





)









































Adjusted non-GAAP Net Income Available to Common Shareholders (2)





$





32,277









$





19,200









$





102,299









$





85,692

















Diluted Weighted-Average





























Shares Outstanding









19,445













19,219













19,318













18,194

















Adjusted Diluted Weighted-Average





























Shares Outstanding









19,785













19,219













19,668













18,194













































Adjusted non-GAAP





























Diluted Earnings per Share





$





1.63









$





1.00









$





5.20









$





4.71













































(1) Impact of Canada operations includes CDMO revenues, cost of sales relating to CDMO revenues, all selling, general, and administrative expenses, and all research and development expenses recorded in Canada in the period presented, exclusive of restructuring activities, stock-based compensation, and depreciation and amortization, which are included within their respective line items above. The adjustment of Canada operations represents revenues, cost of sales and expense that will not recur after the completion of the closure of our Canada operations (complete as of March 31, 2023) and the sale of the facility (complete as of March 31, 2024). The adjustment of Canada operations does not adjust for revenues, cost of sales, and expense that will recur at our other manufacturing facilities after the transfer of certain manufacturing activities is complete.









































(2) Adjusted non-GAAP Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes undistributed earnings to participating securities.















































