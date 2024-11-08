ANI Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.34, consensus $1.09

Reports Q3 revenue $148.3M, consensus $144.35M. “I am very pleased to report our third quarter results as we continue to execute against our purpose of ‘Serving Patients, Improving Lives,'” said Nikhil Lalwani, President & CEO of ANI. “During the quarter, our team drove record performance for both our lead Rare Disease asset Cortrophin Gel and our Generics business. We also put a new, more efficient and effective capital structure in place and completed the acquisition of Alimera, which is highly synergistic to our Rare Disease business. We believe our proven commercial execution capabilities can further unlock the potential for ILUVIEN and YUTIQ, two growing and durable assets, as well as accelerate the growth of Cortrophin Gel in ophthalmology. Based on our strong third quarter results, the continued momentum across the business, and the addition of ILUVIEN and YUTIQ, we are pleased to raise our full year 2024 guidance,” concluded Lalwani.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ANIP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.