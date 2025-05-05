ANI Pharmaceuticals to Report Q1 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Cards?

We expect ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP to surpass expectations when it reports first-quarter 2025 results on May 9, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $179.5 million, while the same for earnings is $1.37 per share. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar)

Year to date, shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals have rallied 32% against the industry’s decline of 2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Shaping ANIP's Upcoming Results

ANIP derives revenues primarily from the sales of its rare disease and generics and other pharmaceutical products, including royalties and other product development services.

The company’s revenue growth in the first quarter is likely to have been primarily driven by the rapid uptake of its rare disease products, which include its lead asset, Cortrophin Gel.

Cortrophin Gel sales have risen on the back of increasing demand from new patient starts. The positive trend is expected to have continued in the first quarter.

ANIP’s rare disease products also include two new products, Iluvien and Yutiq, which were added to its commercial portfolio following the acquisition of Alimera Sciences last year.

Incremental sales from Iluvien and Yutiq are likely to have boosted ANIP’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ revenues from the rare disease and brands business is pegged at $87 million.

Revenues from the generic and other segments are likely to have been driven by the company’s newly launched products. On the fourth-quarter 2024 conference call held in February, management stated that strong R&D and commercial productivity mostly continued into the first quarter of 2025.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from generic and other businesses is pegged at $105 million.

Increased spending on research and development due to a higher level of activity associated with ongoing and new projects is likely to have spiked operating expenses in the first quarter.

Earnings Surprise History

ANI Pharmaceuticals has an encouraging history of earnings surprises. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.32%. In the last reported quarter, ANIP delivered an earnings surprise of 13.19%.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-eps-surprise | ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

What Our Model Predicts for ANIP

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ANI Pharmaceuticals this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: ANI Pharmaceuticals has an Earnings ESP of +0.86%.

Zacks Rank: ANIP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some biotech stocks that also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

CytomX Therapeutics CTMX has an Earnings ESP of +38.89% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

CytomX Therapeutics’ shares have plunged 22.1% year to date. CTMX beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other one, delivering an average surprise of 180.70%.

argenx ARGX has an Earnings ESP of +10.92% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

argenx stock has risen 5.7% in the year-to-date period. ARGX beat on earnings in two of the last four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 345.11%. ARGX is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 8.

Novavax NVAX has an Earnings ESP of +495.75% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

NVAX stock has decreased 20.3% in the year-to-date period. NVAX beat on earnings in two of the last four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering an average negative surprise of 0.48%. NVAX is scheduled to report first-quarter results on May 8.

