ANI Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for Purified Cortrophin® Gel Prefilled Syringe Format

ANI Pharmaceuticals receives FDA approval for Purified Cortrophin® Gel in prefilled syringes, enhancing patient administration convenience.

Quiver AI Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the FDA approval of its Purified Cortrophin® Gel in a prefilled syringe format, aimed at improving patient experience by reducing administration steps. The new delivery format will come in 40 USP units/0.5 mL and 80 USP units/mL single-dose options and will be available through the company’s specialty pharmacy network starting in the second quarter of 2025. Cortrophin Gel is indicated for various conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and acute exacerbations of multiple sclerosis. The company is committed to enhancing its Rare Disease portfolio and addressing the needs of patients who rely on Cortrophin Gel therapy.

Potential Positives

FDA approval of Purified Cortrophin® Gel in a prefilled syringe format enhances patient convenience by reducing administration steps.

The new presentation expands Cortrophin Gel's accessibility through established specialty pharmacy networks, potentially increasing patient reach and sales.

This approval demonstrates ANI Pharmaceuticals’ commitment to developing innovative solutions for patients with Rare Diseases, aligned with their strategic focus on sustainable growth.

The anticipated availability of the prefilled syringe in the second quarter of 2025 positions ANI to capitalize on market demand for easier administration options.

Potential Negatives

There is a significant emphasis on the contraindications and adverse reactions associated with Cortrophin Gel, which could raise concerns about patient safety and lead to potential legal liabilities.

The company has acknowledged potential risks related to supply chain disruptions and reliance on single-source suppliers, which may impact their ability to manufacture and supply Cortrophin Gel and other products effectively.

The press release hints at financial strains due to the recent acquisition of Alimera Sciences, suggesting a potential risk to the company's profitability and operational stability going forward.

FAQ

What is Cortrophin Gel?

Cortrophin Gel is a prescription medicine indicated for various inflammatory and autoimmune conditions, administered via injection.

What are the new features of Cortrophin Gel?

The FDA approved a prefilled syringe format for Cortrophin Gel, which simplifies administration for patients.

When will Cortrophin Gel's prefilled syringe be available?

The prefilled syringe format of Cortrophin Gel is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2025.

What conditions does Cortrophin Gel treat?

Cortrophin Gel treats conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, severe psoriasis, and multiple sclerosis exacerbations.

What are the safety warnings for Cortrophin Gel?

Common warnings include increased infection risk, potential adrenal insufficiency, and elevated blood pressure among other concerns.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ANIP Insider Trading Activity

$ANIP insiders have traded $ANIP stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIKHIL LALWANI (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,481 shares for an estimated $1,941,442 .

. STEPHEN P. CAREY (SVP & CFO) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $418,425

CHRISTOPHER MUTZ (HEAD OF RARE DISEASE) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $375,050

KRISTA DAVIS (SVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $120,200 .

. MEREDITH COOK (SR. VP, GENERAL COUNSEL & SEC.) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,800 shares for an estimated $103,286.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ANIP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $ANIP stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PRINCETON, N.J., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Purified Cortrophin® Gel (repository corticotropin injection USP) (Cortrophin Gel) in a prefilled syringe format. This new presentation will be available in 40 USP units/0.5 mL and 80 USP units/mL single-dose options through Cortrophin Gel’s established specialty pharmacy network. The prefilled syringe reduces administration steps for patients using Cortrophin Gel, which remains available in 5 mL and 1 mL vials. For full indications and important safety information, please see below.





“Our new prefilled syringe reduces the steps required for patients to administer Cortrophin Gel treatment. This approval reflects our ongoing commitment to addressing the needs of those who rely on Cortrophin Gel therapy,” stated Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer of ANI. “We look forward to making the Cortrophin Gel prefilled syringe available in the second quarter of 2025 as we continue to advance our Rare Disease portfolio.”







Indications







Cortrophin Gel is a prescription medicine that is injected subcutaneously or intramuscularly. It is indicated for:







Short-term administration as an adjunctive therapy during an acute episode or exacerbation in:





acute gouty arthritis





rheumatoid arthritis, including juvenile rheumatoid arthritis; psoriatic arthritis; and ankylosing spondylitis.







Short-term administration as an adjunctive therapy during an acute episode or exacerbation in:



Exacerbations or as maintenance therapy in select cases of systemic lupus erythematosus and systemic dermatomyositis (polymyositis).



Exacerbations or as maintenance therapy in select cases of systemic lupus erythematosus and systemic dermatomyositis (polymyositis).



Severe erythema multiforme (Stevens-Johnson syndrome) and severe psoriasis.



Severe erythema multiforme (Stevens-Johnson syndrome) and severe psoriasis.



Atopic dermatitis and serum sickness.



Atopic dermatitis and serum sickness.



Severe acute and chronic allergic and inflammatory conditions affecting the eye and its adnexa, such as allergic conjunctivitis, keratitis, iritis and iridocyclitis, diffuse posterior uveitis and choroiditis, optic neuritis, chorioretinitis, and anterior segment inflammation.



Severe acute and chronic allergic and inflammatory conditions affecting the eye and its adnexa, such as allergic conjunctivitis, keratitis, iritis and iridocyclitis, diffuse posterior uveitis and choroiditis, optic neuritis, chorioretinitis, and anterior segment inflammation.



Symptomatic sarcoidosis.



Symptomatic sarcoidosis.



Inducing a diuresis or remission of proteinuria due to nephrotic syndrome without uremia of the idiopathic type or that due to lupus erythematosus.



Inducing a diuresis or remission of proteinuria due to nephrotic syndrome without uremia of the idiopathic type or that due to lupus erythematosus.



Acute exacerbations of multiple sclerosis.









Important Safety Information









Contraindications









Cortrophin Gel is contraindicated for intravenous administration.



Cortrophin Gel is contraindicated for intravenous administration.



Cortrophin Gel is contraindicated in patients who have any of the following conditions: scleroderma; osteoporosis; systemic fungal infections; ocular herpes simplex; recent surgery; history of or the presence of a peptic ulcer; congestive heart failure; hypertension; primary adrenocortical insufficiency; adrenocortical hyperfunction; or sensitivity to proteins derived from porcine sources.









Warnings and Precautions











Infections:



Corticotropin therapy may increase susceptibility to infections and may mask the symptoms of infections.



Corticotropin therapy may increase susceptibility to infections and may mask the symptoms of infections.





Adrenal insufficiency:



Prolonged corticotropin therapy can increase the potential for adrenal insufficiency after withdrawal of the medication. Adrenal insufficiency may be minimized by gradually reducing the corticotropin dosage. Hormone therapy should be reinstituted if stressful situations arise during discontinuation.



Prolonged corticotropin therapy can increase the potential for adrenal insufficiency after withdrawal of the medication. Adrenal insufficiency may be minimized by gradually reducing the corticotropin dosage. Hormone therapy should be reinstituted if stressful situations arise during discontinuation.





Elevated blood pressure, salt and water retention, and hypokalemia:



Corticotropin can cause elevation of blood pressure, salt and water retention, and increased excretion of potassium or calcium.



Corticotropin can cause elevation of blood pressure, salt and water retention, and increased excretion of potassium or calcium.





Masking symptoms of other diseases:



Corticotropin may only suppress signs and symptoms of chronic disease without altering the natural course of disease.



Corticotropin may only suppress signs and symptoms of chronic disease without altering the natural course of disease.





Psychiatric reactions:



Psychic derangements may appear when corticotropin is used, ranging from euphoria, insomnia, mood swings, personality changes, and depression to psychosis. Existing conditions may be aggravated.



Psychic derangements may appear when corticotropin is used, ranging from euphoria, insomnia, mood swings, personality changes, and depression to psychosis. Existing conditions may be aggravated.





Ophthalmic reactions:



Prolonged use of corticotropin may produce posterior subcapsular cataracts and glaucoma with possible damage to the optic nerves.



Prolonged use of corticotropin may produce posterior subcapsular cataracts and glaucoma with possible damage to the optic nerves.





Immunogenicity potential:



Prolonged administration of Cortrophin Gel may increase the risk of hypersensitivity reactions. Neutralizing antibodies with chronic administration may lead to loss of endogenous ACTH and Cortrophin Gel activity.



Prolonged administration of Cortrophin Gel may increase the risk of hypersensitivity reactions. Neutralizing antibodies with chronic administration may lead to loss of endogenous ACTH and Cortrophin Gel activity.





Vaccination:



Patients should not be vaccinated against smallpox while on corticotropin therapy. Other immunizations should be undertaken with caution due to possible neurologic complications and lack of antibody response.



Patients should not be vaccinated against smallpox while on corticotropin therapy. Other immunizations should be undertaken with caution due to possible neurologic complications and lack of antibody response.





Use in patients with hypothyroidism and cirrhosis:



There is an enhanced effect in patients with hypothyroidism and in those with cirrhosis.



There is an enhanced effect in patients with hypothyroidism and in those with cirrhosis.





Use in patients with latent tuberculosis or tuberculin reactivity:



Closely observe for reactivation of the disease.



Closely observe for reactivation of the disease.





Comorbid diseases:



Corticotropin should be used with caution in patients with diabetes, abscess, pyogenic infections, diverticulitis, renal insufficiency, and myasthenia gravis.



Corticotropin should be used with caution in patients with diabetes, abscess, pyogenic infections, diverticulitis, renal insufficiency, and myasthenia gravis.





Growth and development:



Carefully observe growth and development of infants and children on prolonged corticotropin therapy.



Carefully observe growth and development of infants and children on prolonged corticotropin therapy.





Acute gouty arthritis:



Treatment of acute gouty arthritis should be limited to a few days. Conventional concomitant therapy should be administered during corticotropin treatment and for several days after it is stopped.



Treatment of acute gouty arthritis should be limited to a few days. Conventional concomitant therapy should be administered during corticotropin treatment and for several days after it is stopped.





Drug interactions:



Aspirin should be used cautiously with corticotropin in hypoprothrombinemia.



Aspirin should be used cautiously with corticotropin in hypoprothrombinemia.





Pregnancy:



Since fetal abnormalities have been observed in animals, Cortrophin Gel should be used during pregnancy only if the potential benefit justifies the potential risk to the fetus.













Adverse Reactions







Adverse reactions for Cortrophin Gel include fluid or sodium retention; muscle weakness; osteoporosis; peptic ulcer with possible perforation and hemorrhage; injection site reactions; impaired wound healing; hypertension; convulsions; headache; development of Cushingoid state; suppression of growth in children; and weight gain. These are not all the adverse reactions reported with Cortrophin Gel.





Please click



here



for full prescribing information for Cortrophin Gel.







About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit



www.anipharmaceuticals.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains not only historical information, but also forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events, including statements regarding the benefits of the acquisition of Alimera Sciences. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “shall,” “would” other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.





The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the ability of our approved products, including Cortrophin Gel, ILUVIEN and YUTIQ, to achieve commercialization at levels of market acceptance that will continue to allow us to achieve profitability; our ability to complete or achieve any, or all of the intended benefits of acquisitions and investments, including the acquisition of Alimera, in a timely manner or at all; the limitation of our cash flow as a result of the indebtedness and liabilities incurred from the recent acquisition of Alimera; the risks that our acquisitions and investments, including the recent acquisition of Alimera, could disrupt our business and harm our financial position and operating results; delays and disruptions in production of our approved products, increased costs and potential loss of revenues if we need to change suppliers due to the limited number of suppliers for our raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients, expedients, and other materials; delays and disruptions in production of our approved products as a result of our reliance on single source third party contract manufacturing supply for certain of our key products, including Cortrophin Gel, ILUVIEN and YUTIQ; delays or failure in obtaining and maintaining approvals by the FDA of the products we sell; changes in policy or actions that may be taken by the FDA, United States Drug Enforcement Administration and other regulatory agencies, and the focus of the current U.S. presidential administration, including among other things, drug recalls, regulatory approvals, facility inspections and potential enforcement actions; risks that we may face with respect to importing raw materials and delays in delivery of raw materials and other ingredients and supplies necessary for the manufacture of our products from both domestic and overseas sources due to supply chain disruptions or for any other reason; the ability of our manufacturing partners to meet our product demands and timelines; the impact of changes or fluctuations in exchange rates; our ability to develop, license or acquire, and commercialize new products; our obligations in agreements under which we license, develop or commercialize rights to products or technology from third parties and our ability to maintain such licenses; the level of competition we face and the legal, regulatory and/or legislative strategies employed by our competitors to prevent or delay competition from generic alternatives to branded products; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of legislative or regulatory reform on the pricing for pharmaceutical products; the impact of any litigation to which we are, or may become, a party; our ability, and that of our suppliers, development partners, and manufacturing partners, to comply with laws, regulations and standards that govern or affect the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; our ability to maintain the services of our key executives and other personnel; and general business and economic conditions, such as inflationary pressures, geopolitical conditions including but not limited to the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East, conflicts related to the attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea, and the effects and duration of outbreaks of public health emergencies. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company’s actual results are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Relations:







Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.





T: 212-452-2793







E:





lwilson@insitecony.com







Source: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





© Copyright 2025 ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All rights reserved. US-CG-2500010 03/2025



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.