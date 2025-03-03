News & Insights

Markets
ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval For Purified Cortrophin Gel Prefilled Syringe

March 03, 2025 — 10:32 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Purified Cortrophin Gel (repository corticotropin injection USP) (Cortrophin Gel) in a prefilled syringe format. The new presentation will be available in 40 USP units/0.5 mL and 80 USP units/mL single-dose options through Cortrophin Gels established specialty pharmacy network.

The prefilled syringe reduces administration steps for patients using Cortrophin Gel, which remains available in 5 mL and 1 mL vials.

The company noted that the new prefilled syringe reduces the steps required for patients to administer Cortrophin Gel treatment..

The company looks forward to making the Cortrophin Gel prefilled syringe available in the second quarter of 2025 as it continues to advance our Rare Disease portfolio.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ANIP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.