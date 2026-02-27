Markets
ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Reaffirms FY26 Outlook; Swings To Profit In Q4; Stock Up 7.6% - Update

February 27, 2026 — 07:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) reported Friday a net income attributable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of $27.49 million or $1.18 per share, compared to a net loss of $10.68 million or $0.55 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.33 per share, compared to $1.63 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total net revenues for the quarter grew 29.6 percent to $247.06 million from $190.57 million in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $8.83 to $9.34 per share on net revenues between $1.055 billion and $1.115 billion.

In Friday's pre-market trading, ANIP is trading on the Nasdaq at $83.00, up $5.85 or 7.58 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ANIP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.