ANI Pharmaceuticals Reaffirms FY26 Outlook; Swings To Profit In Q4; Stock Up 7.6% - Update

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) reported Friday a net income attributable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of $27.49 million or $1.18 per share, compared to a net loss of $10.68 million or $0.55 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.33 per share, compared to $1.63 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total net revenues for the quarter grew 29.6 percent to $247.06 million from $190.57 million in the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $8.83 to $9.34 per share on net revenues between $1.055 billion and $1.115 billion.

In Friday's pre-market trading, ANIP is trading on the Nasdaq at $83.00, up $5.85 or 7.58 percent.

