ANI Pharmaceuticals Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenues Up 39.7%

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) reported fourth quarter net income to shareholders of $749 thousand compared to a loss of $4.65 million, last year. Profit per share was $0.04 compared to a loss of $0.28. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.00 compared to $0.76. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.85, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues increased to $131.65 million from $94.23 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $122.21 million in revenue.

For 2024, the company expects: net revenues of $520 million to $542 million, and adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share of $4.26 to $4.67.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals are up 6% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

