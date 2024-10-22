News & Insights

Stocks
ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $62 from $60 at Truist

October 22, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist raised the firm’s price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to $62 from $60 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing Q3 results in BioPharma. For Q3, investors will be centered on the Alimera (ALIM) acquisition following its delayed closure, and the firm’s main spotlight during theearnings callwill be on the FDA warning letter received by Alimera’s manufacturing partner EyePoint Pharma (EYPT) and the steps needed for resolution, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ANIP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANIP
EYPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.