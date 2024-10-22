ANI Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $62 from $60 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to $62 from $60 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing Q3 results in BioPharma. For Q3, investors will be centered on the Alimera (ALIM) acquisition following its delayed closure, and the firm’s main spotlight during theearnings callwill be on the FDA warning letter received by Alimera’s manufacturing partner EyePoint Pharma (EYPT) and the steps needed for resolution, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ANIP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.