BioTech
ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Launches Pimozide Tablets 1 Mg And 2 Mg

April 20, 2026 — 07:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP), Monday announced the launch of Pimozide Tablets 1 mg and 2 mg, which is the generic version of the reference listed drug (RLD) Orap.

Notably, U.S. annual sales for Pimozide Tablets total approximately $3.1 million, as per the February 2026 moving annual total IQVIA data.

"We are excited to bring limited competition products to market and continue to provide generic alternatives to our customers and patients," commented Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer of ANI.

In the pre-market hours, ANIP is trading at $82.38, up 1.80 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ANIP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.