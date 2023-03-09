ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP):

Earnings: -$4.65 million in Q4 vs. -$24.33 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.28 in Q4 vs. -$1.72 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.44 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Revenue: $94.23 million in Q4 vs. $60.93 million in the same period last year.

