ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP):

-Earnings: -$3.64 million in Q4 vs. -$4.84 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.30 in Q4 vs. -$0.41 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $9.62 million or $0.80 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.94 per share -Revenue: $57.25 million in Q4 vs. $47.97 million in the same period last year.

