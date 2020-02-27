ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP):

-Earnings: -$4.84 million in Q4 vs. $5.43 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.41 in Q4 vs. $0.46 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.92 million or $1.08 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.18 per share -Revenue: $47.97 million in Q4 vs. $57.12 million in the same period last year.

