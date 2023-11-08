ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP):

Earnings: $9.53 million in Q3 vs. -$9.01 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.45 in Q3 vs. -$0.55 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $24.27 million or $1.27 per share for the period.

Revenue: $131.83 million in Q3 vs. $83.82 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.29 to $4.57 Full year revenue guidance: 468 to 478 Mln

