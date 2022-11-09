ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP):

Earnings: -$9.01 million in Q3 vs. -$4.45 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.55 in Q3 vs. -$0.37 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.38 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.55 per share Revenue: $83.82 million in Q3 vs. $52.06 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.34 - $1.62 Full year revenue guidance: $295 - $315 Mln

