ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP):

Earnings: $5.84 million in Q2 vs. -$15.33 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.29 in Q2 vs. -$0.94 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22.88 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.68 per share Revenue: $116.55 million in Q2 vs. $73.86 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.62 - $4.11 Full year revenue guidance: $425 - $445 Mln

