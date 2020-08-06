ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP):

-Earnings: -$12.34 million in Q2 vs. $6.59 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.03 in Q2 vs. $0.53 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $8.32 million or $0.69 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.85 per share -Revenue: $48.47 million in Q2 vs. $54.36 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.