ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $17.801 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $1.033 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.466 million or $1.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.7% to $137.430 million from $106.786 million last year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $17.801 Mln. vs. $1.033 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.82 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $137.430 Mln vs. $106.786 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.26 to $4.67 Full year revenue guidance: $520 to $542 Mln

