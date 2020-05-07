ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP):

-Earnings: -$7.01 million in Q1 vs. $0.50 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.59 in Q1 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.41 million or $1.04 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.89 per share -Revenue: $49.77 million in Q1 vs. $52.89 million in the same period last year.

