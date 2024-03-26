ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 15.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $70.81 in the previous session. ANI Pharmaceuticals has gained 26.2% since the start of the year compared to the 6.4% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the 0.8% return for the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 29, 2024, ANI reported EPS of $1 versus consensus estimate of $0.8 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 7.02%.

For the current fiscal year, ANI is expected to post earnings of $4.43 per share on $533.16 million in revenues. This represents a -5.94% change in EPS on a 9.52% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.04 per share on $575.8 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 13.71% and 8%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

ANI may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

ANI has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 15.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 23.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.9X versus its peer group's average of 14.8X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, ANI currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if ANI passes the test. Thus, it seems as though ANI shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does ANIP Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ANIP have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA). ADMA has a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of D, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. ADMA Biologics Inc beat our consensus estimate by 100%, and for the current fiscal year, ADMA is expected to post earnings of $0.30 per share on revenue of $335.7 million.

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc have gained 18.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 21.54X and a P/CF of 125.74X.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is in the top 33% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ANIP and ADMA, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.