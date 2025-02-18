ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 28, 2025

ANI Pharmaceuticals will announce Q4 and full year 2024 financial results on February 28, 2025, followed by a conference call.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 28, 2025, before the market opens. The company's executives, including CEO Nikhil Lalwani and CFO Stephen P. Carey, will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Interested participants can join the call using a toll-free number or through a webcast available on the company's website. Following the call, a replay will be accessible for two weeks. ANI Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics across various areas including rare diseases, ophthalmology, rheumatology, and more, with a commitment to improving patient lives.

Potential Positives

The announcement of the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results showcases ANI Pharmaceuticals' commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

Hosting a conference call with key executives reflects the company's proactive approach to engage with stakeholders and address any potential questions or concerns regarding financial performance.

The focus on delivering sustainable growth through specialized business segments highlights ANI's strategic direction and potential for future developments in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the upcoming financial results lacks specific highlights or positive expectations, which may indicate uncertainty or challenges within the company.



The press release does not include any new product launches or significant developments, which might suggest stagnation in innovation or growth.



The scheduled conference call for discussing financial results may raise concerns among investors regarding the overall financial health of the company, especially if past performance has been underwhelming.

FAQ

When will ANI Pharmaceuticals announce its financial results?

ANI Pharmaceuticals will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on February 28, 2025.

Who will host the ANI Pharmaceuticals conference call?

The conference call will be hosted by Nikhil Lalwani, Stephen P. Carey, and Chris Mutz.

How can I access the ANI Pharmaceuticals conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing 800-579-2543 or via the company’s website under the “Investors” section.

Is there a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available within two hours after the call and will be accessible for two weeks.

What is the focus of ANI Pharmaceuticals?

ANI Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics in rare diseases and generics, ensuring high-quality products.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ANIP Insider Trading Activity

$ANIP insiders have traded $ANIP stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIKHIL LALWANI (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,481 shares for an estimated $1,941,442 .

. STEPHEN P. CAREY (SVP & CFO) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $418,425

CHRISTOPHER MUTZ (HEAD OF RARE DISEASE) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $375,050

MEREDITH COOK (SR. VP, GENERAL COUNSEL & SEC.) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,400 shares for an estimated $79,470 .

. KRISTA DAVIS (SVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $60,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ANIP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $ANIP stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANIP) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Friday, February 28, 2025, prior to the market open.





Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stephen P. Carey, Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Mutz, Head of Rare Disease, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:









Date





Friday, February 28, 2025





















Time





8:00 a.m. ET





















Toll free (U.S.)





800-579-2543





















Conference ID





4860276





















Webcast (live and replay)







www.anipharmaceuticals.com



, under the “Investors” section





















A replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the call’s completion and will remain accessible for two weeks by dialing 800-756-0554 and entering access code 4860276.







About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.







ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of “Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Established Brands business. For more information, visit



www.anipharmaceuticals.com



.







Investor Relations Contact:







Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.





212-452-2793







lwilson@insitecony.com

















SOURCE: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





