ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP):

Earnings: -$10.68 million in Q4 vs. $0.75 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.55 in Q4 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $32.28 million or $1.63 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.29 per share Revenue: $190.57 million in Q4 vs. $131.65 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.