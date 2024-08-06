ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP):

Earnings: -$2.694 million in Q2 vs. $5.838 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.14 in Q2 vs. $0.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.032 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.95 per share Revenue: $138.040 million in Q2 vs. $116.547 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.