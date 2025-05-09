ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $15.28 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $17.80 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $34.14 million or $1.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 43.4% to $197.12 million from $137.43 million last year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.28 Mln. vs. $17.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.82 last year. -Revenue: $197.12 Mln vs. $137.43 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.27 - $6.62 Full year revenue guidance: $768 - $793 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.