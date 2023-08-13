ANI Pharmaceuticals (FRA:BSFA) Price Target Increased by 12.42% to 55.11

The average one-year price target for ANI Pharmaceuticals (FRA:BSFA) has been revised to 55.11 / share. This is an increase of 12.42% from the prior estimate of 49.02 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 53.97 to a high of 57.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.39% from the latest reported closing price of 45.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in ANI Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 10.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BSFA is 0.13%, a decrease of 4.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.99% to 12,126K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 891K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 901K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BSFA by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 648K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing an increase of 41.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSFA by 1.17% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 539K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSFA by 27.08% over the last quarter.

Global Alpha Capital Management holds 453K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BSFA by 37.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 390K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

