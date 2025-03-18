News & Insights

Markets
ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Eliminates Royalty Obligation On ILUVIEN And YUTIQ

March 18, 2025 — 06:41 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Tuesday has completed the buyout of its 3.125 percent perpetual royalty obligation to SWK Funding LLC on global net revenues of ILUVIEN and YUTIQ.

The one-time payment of $17.25 million ensures that no further royalties will be owed to SWK on net revenues from January 1, 2025, onward. The company funded the transaction with cash on hand.

According to ANI's President and CEO, Nikhil Lalwani, the move strengthens the company's Retina portfolio while enhancing financial flexibility. By eliminating this obligation, ANI aims to accelerate growth and maximize the long-term value of ILUVIEN and YUTIQ in alignment with its mission to serve patients and improve lives.

ANIP is currently trading at $64.71 or 0.55% higher on the Nasdaq Global Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ANIP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.