ANI PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $ANIP Reports Quarterly Earnings

ANI PHARMACEUTICALS ($ANIP) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported earnings of $1.63 per share, beating estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $190,570,000, beating estimates of $178,872,636 by $11,697,364.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ANIP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ANI PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

ANI PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $ANIP stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIKHIL LALWANI (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 33,481 shares for an estimated $1,941,442 .

. STEPHEN P. CAREY (SVP & CFO) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $418,425

CHRISTOPHER MUTZ (HEAD OF RARE DISEASE) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $375,050

KRISTA DAVIS (SVP, CHIEF HR OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $120,200 .

. MEREDITH COOK (SR. VP, GENERAL COUNSEL & SEC.) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 1,800 shares for an estimated $103,286.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ANI PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of ANI PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.