ANI Pharmaceuticals Drops 10% After Pricing Share Offering

May 12, 2023 — 09:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) are falling more than 10% Friday morning at $39.50.

The company today priced its previously announced public offering of 1,898,735 shares at $39.50 per share.

The gross proceeds from the offering is expected to be about $75 million. The offering is anticipated to be closed on or about May 16.

ANIP has traded in the range of $22.31 - $52.23 in the last 1 year.

