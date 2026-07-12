ANI Pharmaceuticals' CFO Sold $285,000 in Stock After a 32% Run

Key Points

The executive disposed of 3,313 shares on July 2, 2026, for a total transaction value of about $285,000.

The transaction represented 2% of the insider's total direct equity holdings in the company.

The activity involved the exercise of 3,313 options at $49.51 per share with an immediate open-market sale under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Stephen P. Carey, SVP & CFO of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP), executed a sale of 3,313 shares of common stock on July 2, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $285,000 Shares sold 3,313 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 177,543 Post-transaction value $15.27 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($86.00); post-transaction value based on July 2, 2026 market close ($86.03).

Key questions

How does this transaction align with the executive's total equity exposure?

Following the sale of 3,313 shares, Carey retains a significant equity position consisting of 178,000 directly held shares and 3,313 derivative securities. The disposition reduced his direct common stock holdings by 2%, leaving him with a post-transaction market value of $15.27 million based on the July 2, 2026 market close.

Following the sale of 3,313 shares, Carey retains a significant equity position consisting of 178,000 directly held shares and 3,313 derivative securities. The disposition reduced his direct common stock holdings by 2%, leaving him with a post-transaction market value of $15.27 million based on the July 2, 2026 market close. What was the mechanism and timing of the disposition?

The transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 6, 2026. This automated framework governed the exercise of fully vested options with a $49.51 strike price and the immediate sale of the resulting shares at a weighted-average price of $86.00.

The transaction was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 6, 2026. This automated framework governed the exercise of fully vested options with a $49.51 strike price and the immediate sale of the resulting shares at a weighted-average price of $86.00. What is the current market context for ANI Pharmaceuticals?

At the time of the transaction on July 2, 2026, the biopharmaceutical company maintained a market capitalization of $2.0 billion. The stock had delivered a one-year total return of 32% as of the transaction date, with shares priced at $86.03 at the market close.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-02) $86.03 Market Capitalization $2.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $923.7 million Net Income (TTM) $89.7 million

Company Snapshot

ANI Pharmaceuticals develops, manufactures, and markets a diversified portfolio of branded and generic pharmaceutical products, including injectables, softgel capsules, oral solid dose formulations, semi-solids, liquids, topicals, and controlled substances, with specialty products such as Cortrophin gel, ILUVIEN, and YUTIQ generating significant revenue streams.

The company operates a vertically integrated business model that combines in-house manufacturing capabilities with strategic distribution partnerships, enabling it to serve national wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and retail channels while maintaining cost efficiency and supply chain control.

ANI Pharmaceuticals primarily serves institutional healthcare customers including national pharmaceutical wholesalers, specialty pharmacy networks, and retail pharmacy chains, with a geographic footprint spanning the United States and select international markets.

ANI Pharmaceuticals is a mid-cap biopharmaceutical manufacturer with $923.7 million in TTM revenue and a market capitalization of $2.0 billion, demonstrating strong operational profitability with $89.7 million in net income. The company's competitive positioning derives from its diversified product portfolio spanning both branded specialty pharmaceuticals and generic formulations, combined with integrated manufacturing infrastructure that supports margins and supply reliability. With 970 employees and a 31.91% one-year share price appreciation, ANI has established itself as a meaningful participant in the specialty and generic pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Carey exercised options struck at $49.51 and sold the resulting shares at $86 the same day, a move locked in months earlier under a plan he adopted in March. The transaction reflected just 2% of his direct holdings and leaves him with 178,000 shares worth about $15.3 million, so his stake in the outcome here is very much intact.



The business gives him reason to hold the rest. First-quarter revenue climbed 20.5% to $237.5 million, driven by a 42.1% jump in Cortrophin Gel to $75.1 million, and management raised full-year guidance to between $1.08 billion and $1.14 billion, with adjusted earnings of $9.19 to $9.69 per share. The board also authorized a $100 million buyback in May.



It really seems like this trade is ultimately background noise. The real question is whether Cortrophin's momentum and ANI's expansion into rare-disease and ophthalmology treatments can keep compounding once the growth comparisons get tougher.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.