ANI Pharmaceuticals CFO Sells $240,000 in Stock After a 42% Cortrophin Surge

Key Points

An ANI Pharmaceuticals executive reported selling 2,850 shares directly for about $240,000 on June 29, 2026.

The sale represented 1.58% of Carey's direct holdings, reducing his direct stake to 177,543 shares post-transaction.

All activity was direct, with no indirect or derivative involvement; no shares remain in indirect vehicles.

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Stephen Carey, SVP & CFO of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP), reported the sale of 2,850 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on June 29, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 2,850 Transaction value $239,742.00 Post-transaction shares (direct) 177,543 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $14.9 million

The transaction and post-transaction values based on June 29, 2026 market close price of $84.12.

Key questions

How material was this sale relative to Carey's overall position?

The 2,850 shares sold represented 1.6% of Carey's direct holdings before the transaction, a modest reduction with 177,543 shares remaining under direct ownership.

The 2,850 shares sold represented 1.6% of Carey's direct holdings before the transaction, a modest reduction with 177,543 shares remaining under direct ownership. Are there any indirect or derivative holdings impacted?

No; all shares involved and remaining are held directly, with no indirect or derivative holdings reported in the Form 4.

No; all shares involved and remaining are held directly, with no indirect or derivative holdings reported in the Form 4. How does the size of this sale compare to Carey's historical selling cadence?

Carey has other similarly sized sales over the past year, including a few that are notably larger.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $923.71 million Net income (TTM) $89.67 million Price (as of market close 6/29/26) $84.12

* 1-year performance calculated using June 29th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

ANI Pharmaceuticals offers a diversified portfolio of branded and generic pharmaceutical products, including injectables, softgel capsules, Cortrophin gel, and specialty products such as ILUVIEN and YUTIQ.

The biotech firm generates revenue primarily through the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of specialty and generic drugs, leveraging both proprietary and contract manufacturing capabilities.

It serves a broad customer base consisting of national wholesalers, specialty and retail pharmacies, distributors, mail order houses, group purchasing organizations, hospitals, and healthcare providers.

ANI Pharmaceuticals operates at scale within the specialty and generic drug market. The company’s strategy focuses on a balanced mix of branded and generic products, targeting both broad and niche therapeutic areas. Its integrated manufacturing and distribution platform supports consistent product delivery and positions the company to address evolving healthcare needs in the United States and internationally.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks like scheduled housekeeping, not a signal. The shares moved under a Rule 10b5-1 plan Carey adopted back on March 6, meaning the trade was locked in months before it executed and tells you nothing about his read on the stock today. And t roughly $240,000, it barely dents a stake still worth about $14.9 million.



The business gives him plenty of reason to hold the rest. Revenue jumped 20.5% to $237.5 million in the first quarter, led by Cortrophin Gel's 42.1% surge to $75.1 million, and management raised full-year guidance to $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion in revenue with adjusted earnings of $9.19 to $9.69 per share. CEO Nikhil Lalwani said the company delivered "solid performance across all business units," and the board backed that up with a new $100 million buyback authorization.



For long-term investors, a prescheduled 1.6% trim is a non-event. The real story is whether Cortrophin's momentum and the push into gout flares can keep justifying a stock that has already beaten the S&P 500 by 8 percentage points over the past year.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.