ANI Pharmaceuticals CEO Arthur Przybyl To Depart On May 10 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) announced Tuesday that Arthur Przybyl will depart as President and Chief Executive Officer on May 10, 2020 after serving in the roles for 11 years.

The Board and Przybyl have determined that the time is right to transition to new leadership as the Company prepares to launch Cortrophin Gel and expand its portfolio of specialty pharmaceutical products.

The Board of Directors has retained a nationally recognized executive search firm to lead the search for a new President and Chief Executive Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.