ANI Pharmaceuticals Boosts FY25 Outlook; Stock Up 7% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, biopharmaceutical company ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.98 to $7.35 per share on net revenues between $818 million and $843 million.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $6.27 to $6.62 per share on net revenues between $768 million and $793 million.

On average, eight analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $6.51 per share on revenues of $791.48 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

