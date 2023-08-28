News & Insights

Markets
ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval, Launch Of Estradiol Gel, 0.1%

August 28, 2023 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the Abbreviated New Drug Application for Estradiol Gel, 0.1%. It is the generic version of the Reference Listed Drug Divigel.

"The approval and launch of Estradiol Gel, 0.1%, mark an important milestone for ANI, as this is the first topical gel approved from our R&D and manufacturing site in New Jersey," said Nikhil Lalwani, President and CEO of ANI.

The company noted that the current annual U.S. market for Estradiol Gel, 0.1%, is approximately $42.3 million, according to IQVIA.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANIP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.