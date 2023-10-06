ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) closed at $58.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.41% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 6.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.17%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ANI Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.63%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $106.78 million, showing a 27.39% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ANI Pharmaceuticals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.19.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.