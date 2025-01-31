Is ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ANI Pharmaceuticals is one of 1010 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ANI Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANIP's full-year earnings has moved 0.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ANIP has returned 7.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 2.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that ANI Pharmaceuticals is outperforming its peers so far this year.

CG Oncology, Inc. (CGON) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.1%.

Over the past three months, CG Oncology, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, ANI Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 512 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.6% so far this year, so ANIP is performing better in this area. CG Oncology, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

ANI Pharmaceuticals and CG Oncology, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CG Oncology, Inc. (CGON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.