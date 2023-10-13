ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) reached $57.66, with a -0.48% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 8.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.84%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ANI Pharmaceuticals in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.74, signifying a 15.63% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $106.78 million, showing a 27.39% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, ANI Pharmaceuticals is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.52. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.84.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

