ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) closed the most recent trading day at $55.41, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.06%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 4.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ANI Pharmaceuticals in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, ANI Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of $0.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.63%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $119.38 million, reflecting a 26.69% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, ANI Pharmaceuticals boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ANI Pharmaceuticals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.48, which means ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

