ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ANIP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.01, changing hands as high as $60.54 per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ANIP's low point in its 52 week range is $52.50 per share, with $70.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.99.

