ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Price Target Increased by 18.13% to 73.10

The average one-year price target for ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) has been revised to 73.10 / share. This is an increase of 18.13% from the prior estimate of 61.88 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 70.70 to a high of 76.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.14% from the latest reported closing price of 64.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in ANI Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 13.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANIP is 0.15%, an increase of 34.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.23% to 13,907K shares. The put/call ratio of ANIP is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 975K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares, representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 43.62% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 847K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing an increase of 23.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 192.13% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 539K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 27.08% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 514K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 494K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares, representing an increase of 21.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIP by 58.71% over the last quarter.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company's targeted areas of product development currently include narcotics, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

