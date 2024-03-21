ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) standing at $69.32, reflecting a +1.7% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.32% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

The drugmaker's stock has climbed by 18.27% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 0.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ANI Pharmaceuticals in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.97, showcasing a 17.09% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $124.38 million, showing a 16.47% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.43 per share and a revenue of $533.16 million, indicating changes of -5.94% and +9.52%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.24% higher. ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, ANI Pharmaceuticals is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.39. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.51.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP)

