ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) closed at $63.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.26% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 5.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ANI Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, up 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $106.78 million, up 27.39% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.84% higher. ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ANI Pharmaceuticals has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.63 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.7.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.