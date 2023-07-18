ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) closed at $51.89, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 4.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 0.02% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 1.53% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ANI Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ANI Pharmaceuticals is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 392.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $96.39 million, up 30.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.31 per share and revenue of $400.56 million, which would represent changes of +143.38% and +26.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher. ANI Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ANI Pharmaceuticals is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.89, so we one might conclude that ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

