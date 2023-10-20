ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) closed the latest trading day at $57.44, indicating a +0.23% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.86%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.54%.

The the stock of drugmaker has fallen by 3.4% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 4.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ANI Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.76, reflecting a 18.75% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $108.18 million, indicating a 29.06% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.94 per share and a revenue of $446.5 million, signifying shifts of +189.71% and +41.13%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.58% lower. Right now, ANI Pharmaceuticals possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, ANI Pharmaceuticals is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.45.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.