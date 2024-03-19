ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) closed the latest trading day at $67.87, indicating a +0.37% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.83%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 13.23% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ANI Pharmaceuticals in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, down 18.8% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $124.97 million, showing a 17.02% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.40 per share and revenue of $534.34 million. These totals would mark changes of -6.58% and +9.76%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.94% higher. ANI Pharmaceuticals presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, ANI Pharmaceuticals is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.12, which means ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.